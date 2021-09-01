Police carries out search operation in Civil lines area

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The City Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Jhanda Chichi and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 127 houses, interrogated 295 people while the biodata of 61 tenants was also collected. The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas with aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation, the spokesman added.