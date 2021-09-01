UrduPoint.com

Police Carries Out Search Operation In Civil Lines Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police carries out search operation in Civil lines area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The City Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Jhanda Chichi and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 127 houses, interrogated 295 people while the biodata of 61 tenants was also collected. The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas with aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

2 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

7 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

12 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

18 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

5 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.