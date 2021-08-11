Police carries out search operation in different areas

Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Westridge and Race Course police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Westridge and Race Course police stations.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Ala abad, Dokh Syeda and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 251 houses, interrogated 480 people while the biodata of 480 tenants was also collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) with aim to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation to make the city crime-free, the spokesman added.