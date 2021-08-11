UrduPoint.com

Police Carries Out Search Operation In Different Areas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:57 PM

Police carries out search operation in different areas

Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Westridge and Race Course police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Westridge and Race Course police stations.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Ala abad, Dokh Syeda and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 251 houses, interrogated 480 people while the biodata of 480 tenants was also collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) with aim to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation to make the city crime-free, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Race

Recent Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

6 minutes ago
 Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

14 minutes ago
 FBR Increases minimum price of steel products

FBR Increases minimum price of steel products

4 minutes ago
 Ten arrested; liquor, drugs recovered

Ten arrested; liquor, drugs recovered

4 minutes ago
 KDA conducts large scale anti-encroachment drive

KDA conducts large scale anti-encroachment drive

4 minutes ago
 Senate body constitutes sub-committee to review CC ..

Senate body constitutes sub-committee to review CCI pending decisions

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.