Police Carries Out Search Operation In Morgah Area

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:15 PM

City police Monday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station. According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Kotha Kalan and adjoining areas

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operations, the police searched 168 houses, interrogated 284 people while the bio data of 71 tenants was also collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the city police officer with an aim to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation during Muharram Ul Haram, the spokesman added.

