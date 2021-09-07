UrduPoint.com

Police Carries Out Search Operation In New Town Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:19 PM

Police carries out search operation in New Town area

The Rawal Division Police here on Tuesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the New Town police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawal Division Police here on Tuesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the New Town police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Gulshan Daden Khan, Shamsabad and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations. During the operation, the police searched two hotels, 40 shops and interrogated 200 people.

The search operations were being conducted in the city following the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas with an aim to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation, the spokesman added.

