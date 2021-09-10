UrduPoint.com

Police Carries Out Search Operation In New Town, Waris Khan Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawal Division police Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the New Town and Waris Khan police stations.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Double Road glass factory and adjoining areas.

The New Town station house officer, Waris Khan, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 100 shops, four hotels, four student hostels, interrogated 420 people while the bio data of 39 tenants was also collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas with aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation, the spokesman added.

