Police carries out search operation in RA bazaar area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The City Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of RA bazaar police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Chungi no 22 and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 40 houses, 35 shops and seven hotels.

The Police also interrogated 171 people while the biodata of 17 tenants was also collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas which aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation, the spokesman added.