Police carries out search operation in Race Course area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The City Police here on Saturday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the Race Course police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Afshan colony, Dhok Fazl Elahi and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations. During the operation, the police searched 313 houses, interrogated 358 people while the biodata of 124 tenants was also collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas which aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation, the spokesman added.