Police carries out targeted operation against dacoits in Ghotki

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police claimed to have recovered one captive during a targeted operation carried out against criminals in the kacha area of Raunti near Indus River.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Umer Tufail sharing details about the operation said one passerby killed and another injured in exchange of firing between criminals and police.

He said that targeted operation have been intensified in which a large contingent of police was taking part. He claimed to have injured 3 dacoits including Khuda Bux shar, brother of Robber Rahab Shar. SSP further said that one captive Ashfaq Hajano has been safely recovered who was abducted from Benazir Abad district. SSP said that half contingent of district police have participated in said operation which will be continued till complete elimination of criminals including notorious dacoit Rahab Shar from district.