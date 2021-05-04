UrduPoint.com
Police Carry Out Flag March In Provincial Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:36 PM

Police carry out flag march in provincial capital

Lahore Police, continuously on ninth day, carried out flag march in different areas of the city to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of Corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Police, continuously on ninth day, carried out flag march in different areas of the city to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of Corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman led the flag march. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of Lahore Police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit were part of the flag march.

The Flag March started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Mall Road, GPO Chowk, Lakshami Chowk, Haji Camp, Bohar wala Chowk, GT Road, Baghbanpura, Shalimar Link Road, Sadar Round About, Dharampura and other areas of the city.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore Police is round the clock alert and ready for the protection of life and property of citizens. The purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements is to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life, he added.

