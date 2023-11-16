Police carry out search operation in 'Dhoke Abdullah', adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Police here on Thursday carried out a search operation in 'Dhoke Abdullah', and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, that senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 58 houses, 12 tenants, 10 shops, and 190 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and a combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.