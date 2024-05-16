Police carry out search operation in Dhoke Syedan, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Rawalpindi District Division Police here on Thursday carried out search operation in 'Dhoke Syedan’ and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 51 houses, 18 shops, 23 tenants and 85 individuals during the search operation.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search

operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.