Police Carry Out Search Operation In Dhoke Syedan, Adjoining Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Rawalpindi District Division Police here on Thursday carried out search operation in 'Dhoke Syedan’ and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.
Police checked as many as 51 houses, 18 shops, 23 tenants and 85 individuals during the search operation.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search
operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jirga held to address problems of local at Makeen5 minutes ago
-
Nikah Khawan warned of action over underage marriages5 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police station5 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader warns of consequences for those invading Islamabad25 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister provides modern equipment to Rescue 1122: DG Rescue25 minutes ago
-
APHC demands action against India for breaching commitment to peace in IIOJK25 minutes ago
-
Rs4.5 bln project launched to improve gas pressure in Kemari, Liyari, Malir areas: Musadik Malik25 minutes ago
-
PM wants ICT free from single use plastic bags: Romina45 minutes ago
-
Police bust bike, car lifter gang; arrest two45 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admissions deadline for continue students45 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in house in Hayatabad45 minutes ago
-
KP Food authority action against adulteration mafia45 minutes ago