Police Carry Out Search Operation In GPO Chowk, Saddar, Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 05:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Police here on Friday carried out a search operation in GPO Chowk, Saddar and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Rwp Cantt Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and to flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

"Police checked as many as 73 houses, 27 shops, 21 tenants and 254 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

