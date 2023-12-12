Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operation In 'Gulistan Colony', Adjoining Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Police carry out search operation in 'Gulistan Colony', adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Police here on Tuesday carried out a search operation in 'Gulistan Colony', and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed senior police officers and police personnel including women police to take part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 27 houses, four tenants and 267 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Gulistan Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PE ..

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

6 minutes ago
 SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Co ..

SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Conference 2023

11 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

13 seconds ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

14 seconds ago
 Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio bey ..

Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio beyond permissible limits

16 seconds ago
 PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

few seconds
One-window business facilitation center in the pip ..

One-window business facilitation center in the pipeline: commissioner

2 seconds ago
 Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

3 seconds ago
 Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

22 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

22 minutes ago
 US Consul General appreciates creative skills of G ..

US Consul General appreciates creative skills of GCWUF students

22 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo shares open higher

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan