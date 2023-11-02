Police carry out search operation in 'Jhanda Ward-7', adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The police here on Thursday carried out a search operation in 'Jhanda Ward-7', and adjoining areas in jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the operation.

The police checked as many as 60 houses, and 85 individuals during the operation.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that police were fully prepared to provide security to lives and property of the public and combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in the area.