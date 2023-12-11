Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operation In 'Jhanda Chichi', Adjoining Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Police here on Monday carried out a search operation in 'Jhanda Chichi', and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed senior police officers and police personnel including women police to take part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 110 houses, 52 tenants, 35 shops, and 415 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public, and combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals. He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

