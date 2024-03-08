Police carry out search operation in Kamalabad, adjoining areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The district police here on Friday carried out search operation in 'Kamalabad’ and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of R.A Bazar Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and personnel including women police took part in the operation.

The police checked as many as 78 houses, 21 shops, 17 tenants and 85 individuals during the operation.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in the district.