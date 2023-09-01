Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operation In Kutchery Chowk, Adjoining Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police carry out search operation in Kutchery chowk, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Police here on Friday carried out a search operation in Kutchery Chowk, and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and to flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 49 houses, 45 shops, 26 tenants and 294 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

