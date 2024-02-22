Police Carry Out Search Operation In Marrir Hassan, Adjoining Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:11 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The district police here on Thursday carried out search operation in 'Marrir Hassan’ and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.
The police checked as many as 19 houses, 21 tenants and 157 individuals during the search operation.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in the district.
