Police carry out search operation in Mohallah Eidgah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operation in Mohallah Eidgah and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Bani police station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked 18 houses, 10 tenants, 17 shops, and over 60 individuals during the search operation.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of public and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.