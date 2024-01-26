Police Carry Out Search Operation In Peoples Colony, Adjoining Area
January 26, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Police here on Friday carried out a search operation in Peoples Colony and its adjoining area in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station.
According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted to maintain law and order and to flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed senior police officers and police personnel including women police to take part in the search operations.
Police checked as many as 97 houses, 65 tenants, 45 shops and 180 individuals during the search operation.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
