Police Carry Out Search Operation In 'Quaid-e-Azam Colony', Adjoining Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Police here on Friday carried out a search operation in 'Quaid-e-Azam Colony', and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Dhamial Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 35 houses, 10 shops and 80 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public, and combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

