Police Carry Out Search Operation In 'Raheemabad', Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Police here on Thursday carried out a search operation in 'Raheemabad', and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and to flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 33 houses, 17 shops and 150 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

