Police Carry Out Search Operation In Targeted Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Police carry out search operation in targeted areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Lachi Police on Tuesday conducted a large-scale search and strike operation in remote areas to ensure law and order.

In the operation led by DSP Lachi Circle, Sajjad Haider, the police arrested 4 absconders along with dangerous weapons.

Intelligence-based search operation was conducted in Lachi Bala, Olai and adjoining areas.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Alamgir, Amjad, Sabreen and Zaharin.

APP/azq/378

