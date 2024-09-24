Police carry out search operation in targeted areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Lachi Police on Tuesday conducted a large-scale search and strike operation in remote areas to ensure law and order.

In the operation led by DSP Lachi Circle, Sajjad Haider, the police arrested 4 absconders along with dangerous weapons.

Intelligence-based search operation was conducted in Lachi Bala, Olai and adjoining areas.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Alamgir, Amjad, Sabreen and Zaharin.

