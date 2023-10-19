Police carry out search operation in 'Ward 27 Chanda', adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Police here on Thursday carried out a search operation in Ward number 27, ‘Chanda’, and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 50 houses, three shops and 85 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.