Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operation In Westridge Bazar, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police carry out search operation in Westridge Bazar, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Police here on Friday carried out a search operation in Westridge Bazar and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and to flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

"Police checked as many as 91 houses, nine shops, 12 hotels, 21 tenants, and 295 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public, and a combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

43 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

44 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

44 minutes ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

54 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

1 hour ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

1 hour ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

3 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan