Police carry out search operation in Westridge Bazar, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Police here on Friday carried out a search operation in Westridge Bazar and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and to flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

"Police checked as many as 91 houses, nine shops, 12 hotels, 21 tenants, and 295 individuals during the search operation.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public, and a combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.