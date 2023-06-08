UrduPoint.com

Police Carry Out Search Operations Against Anti-social Elements

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Police carried out search operations in various areas of Rawalpindi to maintain law and order and to flush out suspects, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The search operations were conducted by the police in Fauji Colony, Kalar Road, Quaidabad and adjoining areas in the limits of police stations Pirwadhai and Rawat following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, he added.

SHOs of police stations, Rawalpindi district police personnel including women police took part in the search operations, the spokesman informed.

"Police checked as many as 70 houses and 135 individuals during the search operations and recovered over three kg charras, 20 litres liquor, three 30-bore pistols besides netting nine accused," he said.

SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public, adding that a combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

