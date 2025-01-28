Police Carry Out Search Operations, Arrest 7 Renting Rules Violators
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Tuesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of City, Gungmandi, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Cantt, Naseerabad and Airport police stations and arrested 7 renting rules violators.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked 143 houses, 145 shops, 26 tenants and over 400 individuals during the search operations.
Seven renting rules violators namely Qamar Zaman, Shakeel, Afzal, Rasheed, Muhammad Nasir, Ayub and Numan were rounded up during search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders joins hand with distt admin to eliminate encroachments4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi's breakfast culture continues to impress foodies far and wide4 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations, arrest 7 renting rules violators4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss suitable place for NCK's construction4 minutes ago
-
Hosting ICC Champions Trophy an honor for Pakistan: Tarar4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on kite sellers14 minutes ago
-
KP CM approves services club on reclaimed land in Peshawar14 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2025, paving the way for a digitally empowered future14 minutes ago
-
Alhamra leadership visits Cultural Complex24 minutes ago
-
Solid measures stressed for protection state land24 minutes ago
-
Development projects reviewed24 minutes ago
-
Women University in dire need of new hostels24 minutes ago