Police Carry Out Search Operations, Arrest 7 Renting Rules Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Tuesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of City, Gungmandi, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Cantt, Naseerabad and Airport police stations and arrested 7 renting rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked 143 houses, 145 shops, 26 tenants and over 400 individuals during the search operations.

Seven renting rules violators namely Qamar Zaman, Shakeel, Afzal, Rasheed, Muhammad Nasir, Ayub and Numan were rounded up during search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

