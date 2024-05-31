Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In ARL Colony, Railway Station, Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police carry out search operations in ARL Colony, Railway Station, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in ARL Colony, Railway Station and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah and Cantt police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation. Police checked 13 houses, 20 shops, four hotels, and 96 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

16 minutes ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

2 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

7 hours ago
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

16 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

16 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

16 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

16 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

16 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan