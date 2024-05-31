Police Carry Out Search Operations In ARL Colony, Railway Station, Adjoining Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in ARL Colony, Railway Station and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah and Cantt police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation. Police checked 13 houses, 20 shops, four hotels, and 96 individuals during the search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
