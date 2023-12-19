Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Police carry out search operations in different areas

Police on Tuesday carried out search operations in 'Dhoke Syedan, Basti, Wahdat Colony, Nawababad', and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course, Wah Cantt, Taxila and Saddar Wah police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Police on Tuesday carried out search operations in 'Dhoke Syedan, Basti, Wahdat Colony, Nawababad', and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course, Wah Cantt, Taxila and Saddar Wah police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 90 houses, 10 shops, 15 tenants, 10 vehicles and 145 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in the city.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Vehicles Taxila Saddar Criminals Women Race

Recent Stories

Robber held with stolen bike in Kalat

Robber held with stolen bike in Kalat

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
 KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

3 minutes ago
 2-day Horse, Cattle Show to begin from 20 December ..

2-day Horse, Cattle Show to begin from 20 December in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Water supply to Sukkur barrage's canals to remain ..

Water supply to Sukkur barrage's canals to remain suspended for 18 days

7 minutes ago
 50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in Hazara Police Promo ..

50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in Hazara Police Promoted to Sub-Inspectors, Recogni ..

3 minutes ago
Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

3 minutes ago
 Child kidnapped for Rs 60m ransom recovered from D ..

Child kidnapped for Rs 60m ransom recovered from DG Khan, kidnapper arrested

3 minutes ago
 Sporting arms manufacturing unit discuss uplift of ..

Sporting arms manufacturing unit discuss uplift of sector with KP Minister

3 minutes ago
 Over 128.5m voters to decide fate of 175 political ..

Over 128.5m voters to decide fate of 175 political parties; ROs issue public not ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi drive ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi drives Punjab's high-protein fodder ..

9 minutes ago
 Candidates for police recruitment undergo psycholo ..

Candidates for police recruitment undergo psychological test

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan