Police carry out search operations in different areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Tuesday carried out search operations in 'Dhoke Syedan, Basti, Wahdat Colony, Nawababad', and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course, Wah Cantt, Taxila and Saddar Wah police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Police on Tuesday carried out search operations in 'Dhoke Syedan, Basti, Wahdat Colony, Nawababad', and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course, Wah Cantt, Taxila and Saddar Wah police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 90 houses, 10 shops, 15 tenants, 10 vehicles and 145 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in the city.