Police carry out search operations in different areas to flush out suspects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi district Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in 'Race Course, Saddar Wah, Airport, Dhamial, Chontra, Rawat, Chakri, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Mandra, and adjoining areas.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that senior police officers and police personnel including women police take part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 216 houses, 5 tenants, 63 shops, and 568 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.