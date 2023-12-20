Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas To Flush Out Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Police carry out search operations in different areas to flush out suspects

Rawalpindi district Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in 'Race Course, Saddar Wah, Airport, Dhamial, Chontra, Rawat, Chakri, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Mandra, and adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi district Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in 'Race Course, Saddar Wah, Airport, Dhamial, Chontra, Rawat, Chakri, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Mandra, and adjoining areas.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that senior police officers and police personnel including women police take part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 216 houses, 5 tenants, 63 shops, and 568 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar Criminals Women Race Airport

Recent Stories

European stocks waver; London boosted by rate cut ..

European stocks waver; London boosted by rate cut hopes

5 minutes ago
 House Job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

House Job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from January 10

15 minutes ago
 Seminar to tackle health challenges amidst environ ..

Seminar to tackle health challenges amidst environmental shifts in KP held

15 minutes ago
 Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

15 minutes ago
 IT ministry develops mobile app to digitize Hajj o ..

IT ministry develops mobile app to digitize Hajj operation

29 minutes ago
 WCCIM annual blue fair exhibition to be held in Fe ..

WCCIM annual blue fair exhibition to be held in Feb

29 minutes ago
Two bike lifter gangs busted; 13 motorcycles recov ..

Two bike lifter gangs busted; 13 motorcycles recovered

29 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes public hearing on govt’s request ..

NEPRA concludes public hearing on govt’s request about KE quarterly tariff adj ..

29 minutes ago
 Drug gang operatives arrested; stolen motorcycle a ..

Drug gang operatives arrested; stolen motorcycle and narcotics seized

29 minutes ago
 PMIC chairman instructs speedy completion of Islam ..

PMIC chairman instructs speedy completion of Islamabad's model prison project

28 minutes ago
 PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

28 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara reviews security measures for general e ..

DIG Hazara reviews security measures for general elections 2024

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan