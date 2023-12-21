Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas

December 21, 2023

Potohar Division Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in 'Sajid Bukhari Road, Munirabad, Shahlom Colony, Dhoke Munshi, Chor Chowk, and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course, Saddar Wah, Taxila, Airport and Westridge Police Stations

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed senior police officers and police personnel including women police to take part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 80 houses, 36 shops, and 180 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals. He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

More Stories From Pakistan