Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas To Net Criminals
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in 'Morgah, Peoples Colony, Kohsar Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah, Race Course and Taxila police stations to net the criminals.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed senior police officers and police personnel including women police to take part in the search operation.
Police checked as many as 58 houses, 26 shops, and 200 individuals during the search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Light rain washes city, subsides smoggy/foggy conditions4 minutes ago
-
Two fertilizer dealers fined4 minutes ago
-
Tehsil Chairman fined over election speech in Charsadda4 minutes ago
-
UAJK Seminar calls youth to amplify Kashmir’s voice4 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with Hashish14 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on security arrangements for upcoming14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 4892 emergency calls in Jan14 minutes ago
-
IHRO urges world to hold India accountable for humiliating basic rights of Kashmiris14 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera for strict implementation over ECP’s code of conduct24 minutes ago
-
Admin opens roads of Murree after heavy snowfall24 minutes ago
-
Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid material24 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five stolen motorcycles24 minutes ago