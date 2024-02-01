Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas To Net Criminals

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Police carry out search operations in different areas to net criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in 'Morgah, Peoples Colony, Kohsar Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah, Race Course and Taxila police stations to net the criminals.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed senior police officers and police personnel including women police to take part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 58 houses, 26 shops, and 200 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

