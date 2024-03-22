Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Chontra, Saddar Baroni, Jatli, Gujar Khan, Rawat, Murree, Kalar Syedan, Dhamial, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Race Course, Cantt Rwp, Airport and Saddar Wah police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.
Police checked a large number of houses, shops, tenants and individuals during the search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC urges every person to plant a tree6 minutes ago
-
Trend of online home-cooked Sehri, iftari getting momentum during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
CTP declares three model roads in city, awareness on lane, line being provided to citizens6 minutes ago
-
Man died during robbery6 minutes ago
-
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja8 minutes ago
-
Advisor resents avalanche-caused losses in Kaghan16 minutes ago
-
Gwadar attack martyrs laid to rest with full military honours17 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize arrangements for March 23, Pakistan Day Parade26 minutes ago
-
8 power thieves arrested in Sargodha26 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day reminds of struggles of Muslims for separate homeland: VC IUB26 minutes ago
-
New Sukkur SSP takes charge26 minutes ago