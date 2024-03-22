Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Police carry out search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Chontra, Saddar Baroni, Jatli, Gujar Khan, Rawat, Murree, Kalar Syedan, Dhamial, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Race Course, Cantt Rwp, Airport and Saddar Wah police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked a large number of houses, shops, tenants and individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar Criminals Women Race Airport

Recent Stories

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

8 minutes ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

40 minutes ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

47 minutes ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

1 hour ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

2 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

4 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

16 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan