Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Rawat and Airport police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.
Police checked as many as 71 houses, 64 shops, 3 tenants and 285 individuals during the search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
