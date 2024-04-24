Police carry out search operations in different areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi District Division Police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in 'Baraf Khana Chowk’, 'Thata Khail' and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course and Taxila Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of the City Police Officer (CPO).

He informed that senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 52 houses, 15 shops, five tenants and 68 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.