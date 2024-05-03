Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The district Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Race Course, Cantt, Saddar Wah, Kalar Syedan, Jatli, Mandara and Dhamial police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
The police checked a large 148 houses, 85 shops, six tenants and 327 individuals during the search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate change undermines Islamabad's ideal lifestyle17 seconds ago
-
MD, STEVTA visited BISP’s Zonal office Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman calls for collective work to ensure welfare of journalist community10 minutes ago
-
179 incidents of terrorism reported from KP in 2024: CTD10 minutes ago
-
NDMA launches e-learning tool kit for Disability-Inclusive DRR20 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns terrorist blast in Khuzdar20 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reiterates unwavering support for press freedom30 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah condemns Khuzdar blast, martyrdom of Press Club President30 minutes ago
-
CM KP highlight importance of freedom of press for democracy30 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal stresses space exploration for national development40 minutes ago
-
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission45 minutes ago
-
Farmers’ look for Govt help for better wheat prices50 minutes ago