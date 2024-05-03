Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The district Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Race Course, Cantt, Saddar Wah, Kalar Syedan, Jatli, Mandara and Dhamial police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

The police checked a large 148 houses, 85 shops, six tenants and 327 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

