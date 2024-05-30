Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police carry out search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Race Course, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, Mandra and Dhamial police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked 101 houses, 72 shops, 04 hotels, 08 tenants and 247 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

