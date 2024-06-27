Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Murree, Chontra, Chakri, Saddar Baroni, Kalar Syedan, Patriata, Rawat, Dhamial, Mandra, Kahuta, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, and Cantt police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
Police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked a large 205 houses, 118 shops, and 423 individuals during the search operations.
Police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals. Police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
