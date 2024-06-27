Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Police carry out search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Murree, Chontra, Chakri, Saddar Baroni, Kalar Syedan, Patriata, Rawat, Dhamial, Mandra, Kahuta, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, and Cantt police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked a large 205 houses, 118 shops, and 423 individuals during the search operations.

Police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals. Police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Murree Rawalpindi Kahuta Saddar Criminals Women Race

Recent Stories

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

2 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

16 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

16 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

16 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

17 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan