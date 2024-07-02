Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Rawalpindi District Police here on Tuesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt and Morgah police stations
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Tuesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt and Morgah police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked 20 houses, 30 shops, two hotels, and 62 individuals during the search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups
Football: Euro 2024 results
Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Independence Day
City District Police Karachi discuss security arrangements during Muharram
Senator urges opposition to chose consultation over confrontation
Lighting of Prophet's Mosque represents Islamic architectural art
107 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed
Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic
IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor4 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
City District Police Karachi discuss security arrangements during Muharram52 seconds ago
-
Senator urges opposition to chose consultation over confrontation53 seconds ago
-
Lighting of Prophet's Mosque represents Islamic architectural art55 seconds ago
-
Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed2 hours ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic2 hours ago
-
IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June2 hours ago
-
OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local communities2 hours ago
-
Preparations start to beef up security across AJK for Muharram2 hours ago
-
ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram2 hours ago
-
NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul2 hours ago