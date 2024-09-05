Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Cantt, Airport and R.A.Bazar police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked 20 houses, 89 shops, seven hotels, 15 tenants and 300 individuals during the search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
