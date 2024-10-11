Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad, Jatli and Race Course police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.
Police also arrested six suspects namely Saeed, Ijaz, Raheem, Namiatullah, Qadir Khan and Musafar Khan on different violations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue outbreak; 114 new cases with 221 admitted in hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Governor, CM, ministers condemn attack on mine workers in Duki2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight meters12 minutes ago
-
23 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted12 minutes ago
-
PM's move to terminate 5 IPPs contracts praised32 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in shootout32 minutes ago
-
Road accident: 3 killed near Toba Tek Singh32 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held32 minutes ago
-
IRCRA, BKUC conference promotes peace, environmental stewardship across nation32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan set to boost food, snack exports to gulf states42 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report regarding clashes during vote recount in NA 23142 minutes ago
-
Murder attempt: Police arrested accused42 minutes ago