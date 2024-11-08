Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas; Arrest 23

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested 23 renting rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.

Police also arrested six suspects namely Muhammad Mehmood, Abdul Majeed, Gul Shah, Sultan, Sajawal, Ahsan, Zafar ul Haq, Habibur Rehman and others on renting rules violations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

The spokesman said that the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

