Police carry out search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Kahuta, Jatli, Kalar Syedan, Chontra, Chakri, Dhamial and Saddar Baroni police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked 139 houses, 71 shops, hotels, tenants and nearly 200 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.