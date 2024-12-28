Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Saturday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of R.A.Bazar, Westridge, Morgah, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Kalar Syedan, Chakri, Jatli, and Kahuta police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked 246 houses, 144 shops, hotels, tenants and nearly 450 individuals during the search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
