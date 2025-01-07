Police carry out search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of R.A.Bazar, Taxila, Westridge, Race Course, Civil Lines and Morgah police stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked 90 houses, 139 shops, nine hotels, several tenants and over 300 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.