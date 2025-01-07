Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of R.A.Bazar, Taxila, Westridge, Race Course, Civil Lines and Morgah police stations.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked 90 houses, 139 shops, nine hotels, several tenants and over 300 individuals during the search operations.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks report regarding alleged kidnapping of citizen from airport2 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas3 minutes ago
-
Dawat-e-Islami to award certificates, Dastar-e-Fazilat to 88 Ulema, 3,465 students3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema in May-9 cases13 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad chairs IGP Islamabad chairs meeting with SDPOs22 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad enforces strict accountability22 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges lawyers to work for rule of law23 minutes ago
-
WASA to replace old manhole covers to avoid theft32 minutes ago
-
Check posts to be increased on roads in Kurram: Barrister Saif32 minutes ago
-
Woman killed for honour in Kot Sultan, husband arrested32 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in tehsil Chak Jhumra32 minutes ago
-
IFA, ICCI join hands for better business support32 minutes ago