Police Carrying Out Flag March To Maintain Security During General Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Sukkur Police is carrying out flag march activity in different parts of the district in connection with security arrangements for the upcoming general election 2024, scheduled to be held on Feb 8, 2024.
A spokesman of DIG office Sukkur, Inspector Farhan Sarwar said on Sunday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued the election code of conduct and the government had imposed ban on display of weapons and jubilant firing under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the police was ensuring implementation of the relevant laws.
He said that the police was conducting flag march in sensitive areas of the district to maintain law and order and ensure implementation of the election code of conduct.
