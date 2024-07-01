Open Menu

Police Catch 2 Trucks Smuggling Indian Gutka, Arrest 6 Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arrest 6 suspects

Two trucks transporting an illegal shipment of smuggled Indian gutka were caught here on Monday by the Hatri police which also apprehended 6 suspects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Two trucks transporting an illegal shipment of smuggled Indian gutka were caught here on Monday by the Hatri police which also apprehended 6 suspects.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that the Hatri police seized both the trucks in raids carried out on a tip off.

According to him, Z-21 gutkas weighing thousands of kilograms had been seized.

He told that 3 suspects were arrested from the truck bearing registration number TLF-367 and as many from another truck with the registration number TLN-467.

The police later booked both the suspects in 2 separate FIRs which were lodged on the state's complaint. The suspects had been identified as Muhammad Imran Aiwan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Tahir, Saeed Bashir, Zaheer Bashir and Shafqat Pathan.

According to the spokesman, the suspects confessed during the initial interrogation of supplying Indian gutka to many parts of the province.

