Police Catch 2 Trucks Smuggling Indian Gutka, Arrest 6 Suspects
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Two trucks transporting an illegal shipment of smuggled Indian gutka were caught here on Monday by the Hatri police which also apprehended 6 suspects
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Two trucks transporting an illegal shipment of smuggled Indian gutka were caught here on Monday by the Hatri police which also apprehended 6 suspects.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that the Hatri police seized both the trucks in raids carried out on a tip off.
According to him, Z-21 gutkas weighing thousands of kilograms had been seized.
He told that 3 suspects were arrested from the truck bearing registration number TLF-367 and as many from another truck with the registration number TLN-467.
The police later booked both the suspects in 2 separate FIRs which were lodged on the state's complaint. The suspects had been identified as Muhammad Imran Aiwan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Tahir, Saeed Bashir, Zaheer Bashir and Shafqat Pathan.
According to the spokesman, the suspects confessed during the initial interrogation of supplying Indian gutka to many parts of the province.
Recent Stories
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..
Police arrest gutka seller
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister29 minutes ago
-
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab29 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rainwater drainage29 minutes ago
-
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman28 minutes ago
-
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion28 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian28 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues instructions to speed ..1 hour ago
-
Police arrest gutka seller1 hour ago
-
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence1 hour ago
-
IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition1 hour ago
-
Practical measures started for effective cleaning, beautification of city: CM Bugti1 hour ago