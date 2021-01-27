Police caught two drugs peddlers

Police,during ongoing search operation against drug peddlers and criminals,caught two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) Police,during ongoing search operation against drug peddlers and criminals,caught two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that the team conducted raid and arrested two accused and recovered 1.

460kg hashish and 1.260kg fine quality heroine from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

Further investigation was underway.