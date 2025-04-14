Police Celebrate Punjab Culture Day
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) District police officials celebrated Punjab Culture Day with traditional zeal which was appreciated by the public.
All police stations, including the District Police Office, marked the occasion in a traditional Punjabi style. Senior officers, including DPO Kamran Mumtaz, DSPs, and SHOs, donned regional attire and Punjabi turbans to symbolize their connection with local traditions.
Police personnel performed their duties while wearing cultural clothes, highlighting a unique blend of professional responsibility and cultural pride.
Speaking at the event, DPO Kamran Mumtaz emphasized the importance of cultural identity in nation-building. "love for our culture and soil should reflect in our attire and way of life.
He added that district police was committed not only to upholding the law but also promoting social and cultural harmony.
