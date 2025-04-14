Open Menu

Police Celebrate Punjab Culture Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Police celebrate Punjab Culture Day

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) District police officials celebrated Punjab Culture Day with traditional zeal which was appreciated by the public.

All police stations, including the District Police Office, marked the occasion in a traditional Punjabi style. Senior officers, including DPO Kamran Mumtaz, DSPs, and SHOs, donned regional attire and Punjabi turbans to symbolize their connection with local traditions.

Police personnel performed their duties while wearing cultural clothes, highlighting a unique blend of professional responsibility and cultural pride.

Speaking at the event, DPO Kamran Mumtaz emphasized the importance of cultural identity in nation-building. "love for our culture and soil should reflect in our attire and way of life.

He added that district police was committed not only to upholding the law but also promoting social and cultural harmony.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan