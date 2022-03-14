Police celebrate Punjani Culture Day

The Lahore Police Monday celebrated the Punjabi Culture Day and performed their official duties in traditional attire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Lahore Police Monday celebrated the Punjabi Culture Day and performed their official duties in traditional attire.

The purpose of observing the day was to highlight enchanting culture and traditions of the soil of Punjab. In all the offices, police stations and field formations of the Lahore police, officers and officials participated in the festivities of Punjabi Culture Day with full fervor, wearing traditional Punjabi dress and turban.

DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan and DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed also participated in the colours of Punjabi culture while wearing turbans.

SSP Operations, SSP Admin, SSP Discipline and SSP Legal also handled government affairs in traditional Punjabi attire and turban. SSP Security Rashid Hidayat, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs marked the day accordingly.

The CCPO said that protection of cultural and historical buildings and folk heritage of the city were the top priority of Lahore Police.